Raymond James Trust N.A. Trims Stock Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lowered its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,520 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 1,173 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in HP were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPQ. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of HP by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,009,125 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $488,199,000 after buying an additional 1,043,307 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic raised its stake in shares of HP by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 103,000 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. raised its stake in shares of HP by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 110,888 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank raised its stake in shares of HP by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 28,194 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of HP by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 145,921 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $2,771,000 after buying an additional 23,370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

HPQ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on HP from $18.50 to $23.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Bank of America raised their target price on HP from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. UBS Group raised their target price on HP from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on HP from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.08.

Shares of HP stock opened at $25.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $32.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.17. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.54 and a 1-year high of $26.15.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $15.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.55 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 196.27% and a net margin of 5.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.1938 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. HP’s payout ratio is presently 34.21%.

In other news, insider Tracy S. Keogh sold 256,167 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total transaction of $6,165,939.69. Following the sale, the insider now owns 602,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,490,476.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alex Cho sold 10,496 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total transaction of $213,698.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,153,434.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 444,347 shares of company stock worth $10,445,257. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

