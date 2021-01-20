Raymond James Trust N.A. Trims Holdings in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Raymond James Trust N.A. trimmed its position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 20.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,056 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STWD. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the first quarter worth about $60,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Starwood Property Trust by 1.1% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 129,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Starwood Property Trust by 1.6% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 466,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,982,000 after acquiring an additional 7,283 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Starwood Property Trust by 17.4% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STWD opened at $18.92 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.59 and a 12 month high of $26.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.42. The firm has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 1.63.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 35.03%. The company had revenue of $267.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.49 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Starwood Property Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 112.28%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on STWD. Zacks Investment Research cut Starwood Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Starwood Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

In other Starwood Property Trust news, COO Andrew Jay Sossen sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total value of $240,125.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 207,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,988,245.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Starwood Property Trust Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial and residential first mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

