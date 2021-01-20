Raymond James Trust N.A. Takes Position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 865.0% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Display in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Display in the third quarter valued at about $81,000. 70.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OLED stock opened at $260.29 on Wednesday. Universal Display Co. has a 1 year low of $105.11 and a 1 year high of $262.32. The firm has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.72, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $237.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $197.07.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $117.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.05 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 27.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Universal Display Co. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.18%.

In other Universal Display news, Director C Keith Hartley sold 10,000 shares of Universal Display stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.31, for a total transaction of $2,133,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 89,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,126,867.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Sidney D. Rosenblatt sold 50,356 shares of Universal Display stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.15, for a total transaction of $11,740,501.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,467 shares of company stock worth $14,295,738 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OLED. Zacks Investment Research raised Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $209.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Universal Display from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Cowen increased their price target on Universal Display from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Universal Display from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.75.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 20, 2020, it owned, exclusively licenses, or had sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

