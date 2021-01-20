Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 298 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Raymond James Trust N.A. trimmed its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 298 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Packaging Co. of America by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Packaging Co. of America by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 8,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 38,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,238,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 67.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 586,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,974,000 after buying an additional 236,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 25,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,746,000 after buying an additional 3,487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

In other news, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 2,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.64, for a total value of $295,982.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,674 shares in the company, valued at $1,843,889.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Andrew Schneider sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.22, for a total value of $2,013,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,298,261.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,516 shares of company stock valued at $6,194,032 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PKG opened at $139.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.07. Packaging Co. of America has a 12-month low of $71.05 and a 12-month high of $148.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 7.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a boost from Packaging Co. of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is presently 52.29%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Packaging Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $144.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. KeyCorp upgraded Packaging Co. of America from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.27.

Packaging Co. of America Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Featured Story: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG).

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.