Raymond James Trust N.A. Purchases Shares of 1,538 Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (NYSEARCA:PSJ)

Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (NYSEARCA:PSJ) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $195,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 75,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,619,000 after purchasing an additional 5,972 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $250,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 307.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 588.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Dynamic Software ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA PSJ opened at $162.82 on Wednesday. Invesco Dynamic Software ETF has a twelve month low of $70.36 and a twelve month high of $164.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $154.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.31.

PowerShares Dynamic Software Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Software Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

Featured Article: How to track put option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (NYSEARCA:PSJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dynamic Software ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dynamic Software ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.