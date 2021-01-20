Raymond James Trust N.A. Purchases New Position in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,663 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Hexcel in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in Hexcel by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,209 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Hexcel in the 3rd quarter worth $128,000. Intrua Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Hexcel in the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 117.0% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,254 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,833 shares during the last quarter. 95.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Hexcel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Truist began coverage on shares of Hexcel in a report on Friday, September 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. CSFB downgraded shares of Hexcel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Hexcel from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Hexcel from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Hexcel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.40.

Shares of NYSE HXL opened at $49.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 33.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.50. Hexcel Co. has a 12 month low of $24.54 and a 12 month high of $78.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.65.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The aerospace company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $286.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.43 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 7.02%. Hexcel’s revenue was down 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Hexcel Co. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

