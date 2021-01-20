Raymond James Trust N.A. Makes New Investment in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 4,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its position in AerCap by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 5,095,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,350,000 after acquiring an additional 399,671 shares during the last quarter. Hound Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AerCap by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hound Partners LLC now owns 3,108,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,308,000 after buying an additional 10,382 shares during the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of AerCap by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 2,410,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,714,000 after buying an additional 752,642 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AerCap by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,026,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,048,000 after buying an additional 634,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tiger Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of AerCap by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tiger Management L.L.C. now owns 1,408,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,468,000 after buying an additional 269,000 shares during the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AER stock opened at $43.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -168.46 and a beta of 2.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.16. AerCap Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $10.42 and a fifty-two week high of $64.86.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The financial services provider reported ($6.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($7.73). The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. AerCap had a positive return on equity of 10.59% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. Research analysts expect that AerCap Holdings will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised AerCap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on AerCap from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut AerCap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on AerCap from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AerCap has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

AerCap Holdings N.V., an aircraft leasing company, engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, including remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

