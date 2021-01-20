Raymond James Trust N.A. Makes New $252,000 Investment in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 990 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LFUS. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Littelfuse in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Littelfuse in the third quarter valued at about $1,107,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Littelfuse by 3.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Littelfuse in the third quarter valued at about $379,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Littelfuse by 38.3% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 2,529 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 94.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

In related news, EVP Ryan K. Stafford sold 10,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.93, for a total transaction of $2,245,997.50. Also, CAO Jeffrey G. Gorski sold 1,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.14, for a total transaction of $228,815.40. In the last quarter, insiders sold 100,426 shares of company stock worth $22,514,419. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

LFUS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $218.00 target price on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $289.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $224.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:LFUS opened at $279.92 on Wednesday. Littelfuse, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.63 and a twelve month high of $285.03. The firm has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $255.83 and a 200-day moving average of $206.11. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $1.01. Littelfuse had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $391.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.09 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

Littelfuse Profile

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, solid state relays, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, gas discharge tubes, and position, fluid, and temperature sensors; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, integrated circuits, silicon carbide diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

Further Reading: What is an inverted yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LFUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.