Raymond James Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) (TSE:CIA)

Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) (TSE:CIA) – Investment analysts at Raymond James lifted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) in a research note issued on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will earn $0.22 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.20. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $6.25 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO)’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

CIA has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) from C$3.75 to C$4.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Laurentian boosted their price target on Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) from C$5.35 to C$6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) from C$4.75 to C$6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) boosted their price target on Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) from C$5.35 to C$6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th.

Shares of CIA opened at C$5.40 on Monday. Champion Iron Limited has a 52-week low of C$0.96 and a 52-week high of C$5.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.56, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.50. The firm has a market cap of C$2.55 billion and a PE ratio of 10.69.

Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) (TSE:CIA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$310.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$271.60 million.

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in North-Eastern Quebec. Its flagship project include the Bloom Lake mine, which consists of BM877 mining lease covering an area of 6,857.63 ha and 53 mining claims comprising an area of approximately 2,458.29 ha located in Quebec, Canada; and the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in northeastern Quebec.

