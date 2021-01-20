Raymond James Boosts Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Price Target to $180.00

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from $140.00 to $180.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on MHK. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Mohawk Industries from $75.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Mohawk Industries from $96.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Truist raised their price target on Mohawk Industries from $98.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on Mohawk Industries from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $121.43.

Shares of MHK opened at $148.90 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Mohawk Industries has a 12 month low of $56.62 and a 12 month high of $153.35. The company has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.54.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $1.12. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 5.70%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Cock Paul F. De sold 1,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.55, for a total transaction of $160,120.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,712,900.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 56,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.07, for a total value of $7,185,485.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 68,256 shares of company stock worth $8,625,354. Insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 10.1% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The grew its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 2.0% during the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 5,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 1.8% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 7,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 4.5% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 0.5% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 28,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 74.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

