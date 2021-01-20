Raymond James Analysts Give Blackline Safety Corp. (BLN.V) (CVE:BLN) a C$10.00 Price Target

Blackline Safety Corp. (BLN.V) (CVE:BLN) has been assigned a C$10.00 price objective by research analysts at Raymond James in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 22.70% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Pi Financial set a C$10.00 price objective on shares of Blackline Safety Corp. (BLN.V) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th.

Shares of CVE BLN traded up C$0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$8.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,190. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54. Blackline Safety Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$3.53 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.15. The stock has a market capitalization of C$441.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$6.37.

In related news, Director Robert Herdman sold 12,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.69, for a total value of C$94,525.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$261,328.43.

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets products and services for worker safety monitoring in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x safety wearable for remote locations that are not covered by 3G wireless; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring, single-gas and multi-gas diffusion cartridge for gas detection, and multi-gas pump cartridge for confined space entry and leak check gas detection services; G7 Bridge, a portable satellite base station for remote locations; and G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices.

