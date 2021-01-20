Ravencoin (RVN) Hits Market Cap of $138.02 Million

Ravencoin (CURRENCY:RVN) traded down 6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. Ravencoin has a market cap of $138.02 million and $16.68 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ravencoin has traded up 7.8% against the dollar. One Ravencoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0174 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002911 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.48 or 0.00045085 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000841 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.14 or 0.00058643 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.94 or 0.00122111 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002911 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $182.34 or 0.00530896 BTC.

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Ravencoin Profile

RVN is a coin. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 7,953,150,000 coins. The official website for Ravencoin is ravencoin.org . The official message board for Ravencoin is medium.com/@ravencoin . The Reddit community for Ravencoin is /r/Ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ravencoin Coin Trading

Ravencoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ravencoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ravencoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

