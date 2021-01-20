Raul J. Fernandez Sells 3,500 Shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) Stock

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total transaction of $131,985.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,198,763.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

GME stock traded up $3.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.36. The stock had a trading volume of 71,650,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,756,566. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. GameStop Corp. has a 1-year low of $2.57 and a 1-year high of $45.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.87 and a 200 day moving average of $10.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.26 and a beta of 1.40.

Get GameStop alerts:

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.32. GameStop had a negative return on equity of 33.58% and a negative net margin of 5.32%. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.49) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GameStop Corp. will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GME has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of GameStop from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of GameStop from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Wedbush increased their target price on GameStop from $8.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Standpoint Research cut GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.06.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its position in GameStop by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,609,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,617,000 after purchasing an additional 243,398 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in GameStop by 913.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,995,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798,857 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in GameStop by 89.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 997,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,330,000 after purchasing an additional 470,300 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in GameStop in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,900,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of GameStop by 352.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 763,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,789,000 after acquiring an additional 594,935 shares during the last quarter.

GameStop Company Profile

GameStop Corp. operates as a multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and collectibles retailer in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game platforms; accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned video game software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads, as well as network points cards, and prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards.

Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for GameStop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GameStop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.