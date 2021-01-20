Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Price Target Raised to $100.00

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) had its price objective upped by Monness Crespi & Hardt from $77.00 to $100.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

RPD has been the subject of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Rapid7 from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $71.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $80.42.

Rapid7 stock opened at $89.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.73. Rapid7 has a 1-year low of $31.34 and a 1-year high of $94.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.35 and a beta of 1.34.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.30). Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 21.61% and a negative return on equity of 69.25%. The firm had revenue of $105.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.87 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Rapid7 will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $145,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,192,445. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.36, for a total transaction of $67,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,173,609.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,931 shares of company stock worth $5,142,525. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,338,585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $265,697,000 after purchasing an additional 131,724 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,736,295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,331,000 after purchasing an additional 360,888 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,194,911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,176,000 after purchasing an additional 28,419 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 532,040 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,145,000 after purchasing an additional 62,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 332,405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,357,000 after purchasing an additional 19,866 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enable customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform include vulnerability management solutions comprising InsightVM that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightAppSec provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a SOAR solution that is used by security professionals.

