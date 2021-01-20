Rand Capital (NASDAQ:RAND) Shares Gap Down to $17.09

Rand Capital Co. (NASDAQ:RAND)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.09, but opened at $16.01. Rand Capital shares last traded at $15.41, with a volume of 1,040 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet raised Rand Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

The company has a current ratio of 132.01, a quick ratio of 132.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.91 and a 200-day moving average of $12.28. The stock has a market cap of $39.17 million, a PE ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.46.

Rand Capital (NASDAQ:RAND) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The asset manager reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Rand Capital had a return on equity of 2.16% and a net margin of 85.66%. The firm had revenue of $0.74 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $1.33 dividend. This represents a yield of 114.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th.

Rand Capital Company Profile (NASDAQ:RAND)

Rand Capital Corporation is a business development company and regulated investment company specializing in private equity investments. The firm prefers to make investments through equity or debt instruments in lower middle market and in small to medium-sized privately held companies. It generally lends to more mature companies.

