Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Shares Acquired by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,977 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $2,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Hudock Inc. acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 100.0% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 320 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. 85.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on DGX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Argus upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Mizuho upped their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $144.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Quest Diagnostics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Quest Diagnostics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.83.

In related news, Director Daniel Stanzione sold 11,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.30, for a total value of $1,417,464.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,288,011.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Mark Guinan sold 81,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.37, for a total value of $9,840,969.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,697,673.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $125.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $122.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.26. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $73.02 and a 12-month high of $131.81.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $4.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 13.22%. The company’s revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is 34.15%.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

