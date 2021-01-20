Quantstamp Price Up 3.6% This Week (QSP)

Quantstamp (CURRENCY:QSP) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 20th. During the last week, Quantstamp has traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Quantstamp has a total market capitalization of $20.21 million and $584,450.00 worth of Quantstamp was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quantstamp token can now be purchased for $0.0283 or 0.00000082 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.74 or 0.00056931 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $177.90 or 0.00513038 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00005503 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.46 or 0.00041703 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002884 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,310.26 or 0.03778576 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002884 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00012998 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00016034 BTC.

About Quantstamp

Quantstamp is a token. It was first traded on November 17th, 2017. Quantstamp’s total supply is 976,442,388 tokens and its circulating supply is 713,801,947 tokens. The Reddit community for Quantstamp is /r/Quantstamp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quantstamp’s official Twitter account is @Quantstamp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Quantstamp is quantstamp.com

Buying and Selling Quantstamp

Quantstamp can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantstamp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantstamp should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quantstamp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

