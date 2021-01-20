Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Shares Sold by Summit Creek Advisors LLC

Summit Creek Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 134,392 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 7,800 shares during the quarter. Qualys accounts for about 2.1% of Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Summit Creek Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Qualys worth $16,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Qualys by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,318 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in Qualys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Qualys by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,960 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Breiter Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Qualys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Qualys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $550,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on QLYS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Qualys from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Northland Securities lowered shares of Qualys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Qualys from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.43.

In related news, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 3,000 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total value of $300,210.00. Also, CEO Philippe F. Courtot sold 143,358 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total transaction of $12,985,367.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,268,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $477,245,548.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 225,919 shares of company stock valued at $21,102,512. 16.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of QLYS stock traded up $0.99 on Wednesday, hitting $125.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,083. Qualys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.37 and a fifty-two week high of $126.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $112.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.11 and a beta of 0.79.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.28. Qualys had a net margin of 25.06% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The business had revenue of $93.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Qualys’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Qualys, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based platform that delivers information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Patch Management, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall, as well as Cloud Inventory, Cloud Security Assessment, and Container Security.

