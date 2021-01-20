Qualtrics International Plans $1.2 Billion IPO for January 28th (XM)

Qualtrics International (XM) expects to raise $1.2 billion in an initial public offering on Thursday, January 28th, IPO Scoop reports. The company will be issuing 49,200,000 shares at $22.00-$26.00 per share.

In the last 12 months, Qualtrics International generated $722.8 million in revenue and had a net loss of $405.3 million.

MORGAN STANLEY and J.P. MORGAN acted as the underwriters for the IPO and BofA SECURITIES, BARCLAYS, DEUTSCHE BANK SECURITIES, GOLDMAN SACHS, HSBC, CITIGROUP, BMO CAPITAL MARKETS, TRUIST SECURITIES, CANACCORD GENUITY, EVERCORE ISI, JMP SECURITIES, OPPENHEIMER & CO., PIPER SANDLER, RAYMOND JAMES, WILLIAM BLAIR, LOOP CAPITAL MARKETS, RAMIREZ & CO. and R. SEELAUS & CO. were co-managers.

Qualtrics International provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “We have pioneered a new category of software, experience management, or XM, which enables organizations to succeed in today’s experience economy. Our XM Platform helps organizations both design and improve the experiences that turn their customers into fanatics, employees into ambassadors, products into obsessions, and brands into religions. Why It Matters: The rise of the experience economy has changed the way businesses compete and organizations operate. The cost of switching products or services has become so low that over 70% of consumers are likely to switch brands due to a single poor experience. Over two-thirds of the workforce is disengaged. And while the majority of companies believe they are delivering a superior experience, few of their customers agree. This is called the experience gap. Experience management is the business discipline of finding and fixing experience gaps. These gaps––the difference between what businesses believe is happening and what is actually happening––are where poor experiences live. Left unresolved, experience gaps result in customer churn, employee attrition, failed product launches, and eventually, brand irrelevance. The global pandemic, which has altered the way people work and interact with each other, has surfaced new experience gaps and changed nearly every expectation we have on businesses. Restaurants will need to reinvent. Live events and user conferences will need to be completely overhauled. Face-to-face meetings, sales calls, and employee all-hands will need to be entirely reworked. Organizations that fail to design and deliver a new set of experiences that address the rapidly evolving preferences of customers and employees will struggle to compete in a post-COVID-19 digital world. “.

Qualtrics International was founded in 2002 and has 3307 employees. The company is located at 333 West River Park Drive, Provo, Utah 84604, US and can be reached via phone at 385-203-4999 or on the web at http://www.qualtrics.com.

