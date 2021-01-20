QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Dfpg Investments LLC

Dfpg Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,729 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,362 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of QCOM. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 307.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,256,046 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $265,491,000 after buying an additional 1,702,478 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,409,162 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,224,950,000 after purchasing an additional 873,223 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,489,410 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $763,673,000 after purchasing an additional 740,296 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 123.3% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,290,186 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $151,768,000 after purchasing an additional 712,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 145.0% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 995,323 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $115,564,000 after purchasing an additional 589,056 shares in the last quarter. 74.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded up $6.68 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $163.77. The stock had a trading volume of 7,121,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,467,330. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $58.00 and a one year high of $164.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market cap of $185.22 billion, a PE ratio of 36.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $150.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.77.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The wireless technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.28. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 19,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total transaction of $2,816,401.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 67,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,738,608.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 73,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $10,889,278.40. Following the transaction, the president now owns 50,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,547,986.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 136,909 shares of company stock valued at $20,502,275 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $160.00 price objective on QUALCOMM and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded QUALCOMM from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.04.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

