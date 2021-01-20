QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Purchased by JustInvest LLC

JustInvest LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 30.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,404 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,154 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 82.5% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 365 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 96.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 377 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 381 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 384 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $163.77 on Wednesday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $58.00 and a 12-month high of $164.10. The company has a market capitalization of $185.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $152.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The wireless technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.28. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on QCOM. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of QUALCOMM to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $108.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.04.

In other QUALCOMM news, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 73,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $10,889,278.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 50,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,547,986.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 3,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total transaction of $492,268.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $390,110.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 136,909 shares of company stock valued at $20,502,275. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

