Qtum (QTUM) Hits One Day Volume of $590.37 Million

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 19th. Qtum has a market capitalization of $306.07 million and approximately $590.37 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Qtum has traded up 14.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Qtum coin can now be bought for $3.14 or 0.00008875 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000611 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000136 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qtum Profile

Qtum (CRYPTO:QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 103,089,832 coins and its circulating supply is 97,570,412 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Qtum’s official website is qtum.org

Buying and Selling Qtum

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars.

