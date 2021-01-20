qiibee Price Reaches $0.0028 on Exchanges (QBX)

qiibee (CURRENCY:QBX) traded down 16% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 20th. One qiibee coin can now be bought for about $0.0028 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, qiibee has traded down 32.6% against the dollar. qiibee has a market cap of $2.31 million and $870.00 worth of qiibee was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002861 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.42 or 0.00044101 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000829 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.60 or 0.00118983 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.06 or 0.00071664 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $89.32 or 0.00255448 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000750 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33,196.35 or 0.94943789 BTC.

qiibee Profile