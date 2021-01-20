QCR (QCRH) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.08 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.27. QCR had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 18.59%. The business had revenue of $82.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.98 million. On average, analysts expect QCR to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get QCR alerts:

Shares of QCR stock opened at $40.81 on Wednesday. QCR has a 52 week low of $22.39 and a 52 week high of $43.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.03. The firm has a market cap of $644.51 million, a PE ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. QCR’s payout ratio is 6.56%.

QCRH has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised QCR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Raymond James increased their target price on QCR from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on QCR from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th.

In other QCR news, CAO Nick W. Anderson acquired 1,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.94 per share, for a total transaction of $60,510.78. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,604.22. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

About QCR

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest and interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits.

Read More: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for QCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.