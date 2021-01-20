QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) Sets New 52-Week High at $67.98

QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $67.98 and last traded at $67.41, with a volume of 31858 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.60.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 416.28 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.41.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.20. QAD had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $76.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.76 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that QAD Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.072 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 28th. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. QAD’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -36.71%.

In other QAD news, CFO Daniel Lender sold 12,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.30, for a total transaction of $753,689.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 161,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,728,560.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 46.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in QAD by 5.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 636,646 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,281,000 after acquiring an additional 31,493 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in QAD by 44.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 28,157 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 8,641 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of QAD during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of QAD by 1.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 51,860 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of QAD by 9.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 77,820 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after purchasing an additional 6,634 shares during the period. 47.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About QAD (NASDAQ:QADA)

QAD Inc provides cloud-based enterprise software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers various software solutions, such as customer and service management solutions for manufacturers to acquire new customers; manufacturing solutions, which supports manufacturing business processes; enterprise asset management to manage, maintain, and install capital equipment; supply chain execution solutions that provides tools to support inventory and warehouse management; and financials solutions to manage and control finance and accounting processes.

