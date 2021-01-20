Q4 2020 Earnings Forecast for Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) Issued By Truist Securiti

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti dropped their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for Kinsale Capital Group in a report released on Thursday, January 14th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Hughes now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.91.

Get Kinsale Capital Group alerts:

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.35). Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The company had revenue of $122.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $220.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $195.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.00.

Shares of KNSL stock opened at $192.98 on Monday. Kinsale Capital Group has a 12 month low of $80.93 and a 12 month high of $252.70. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 64.54 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $220.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.83.

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, Chairman Robert Lippincott III sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.00, for a total transaction of $2,781,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 24,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,008,684. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Diane D. Schnupp sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.49, for a total transaction of $72,147.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $857,106.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,081 shares of company stock worth $4,353,543. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 1,564.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 424,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 398,720 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 179,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,060,000 after acquiring an additional 8,234 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 159,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,400,000 after acquiring an additional 4,648 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 138,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,312,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 105,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,323,000 after purchasing an additional 13,366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc provides casualty and property insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, energy, excess and general casualty, life sciences, allied health, health care, commercial property, environmental, public entity, inland marine, homeowners, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

Featured Article: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Kinsale Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinsale Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.