Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) Issued By Wedbush

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) – Stock analysts at Wedbush issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a report issued on Thursday, January 14th. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.35 for the quarter. Wedbush also issued estimates for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.30 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

Get Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment alerts:

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.15. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a positive return on equity of 17.29% and a negative net margin of 78.10%.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CHMI. Piper Sandler downgraded Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $12.50 to $10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.10.

Shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment stock opened at $8.73 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.24 and a 200-day moving average of $9.32. The company has a market capitalization of $149.08 million, a PE ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 1.14. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a 1-year low of $2.76 and a 1-year high of $16.02.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 114.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 339,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,053,000 after acquiring an additional 181,349 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the third quarter worth about $144,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 1.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,585,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,238,000 after acquiring an additional 22,641 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 32.6% in the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 16,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 4,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 7.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 35,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491 shares during the last quarter. 45.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Regina Lowrie sold 11,186 shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment stock in a transaction dated Saturday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total value of $99,779.12. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.37%. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.73%.

About Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS, Investments in Servicing Related Assets, and All Other segments. It manages a portfolio of servicing related assets, residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and invest in prime residential mortgage loans, as well as other residential mortgage assets.

Featured Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.