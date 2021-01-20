Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) Increased by Oppenheimer

The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) – Oppenheimer lifted their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of The RMR Group in a report issued on Thursday, January 14th. Oppenheimer analyst O. Lau now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.48 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.45. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for The RMR Group’s FY2021 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.91 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on RMR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The RMR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of The RMR Group from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of The RMR Group in a research report on Monday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The RMR Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.64.

RMR opened at $39.22 on Monday. The RMR Group has a twelve month low of $21.79 and a twelve month high of $47.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28 and a beta of 1.43.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.02). The RMR Group had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The business had revenue of $150.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.12 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 22nd. The RMR Group’s payout ratio is 85.88%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMR. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 1.0% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 34,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,291,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,522,000 after buying an additional 15,631 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 40.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 8,726 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 6.0% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 13,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 7.6% in the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 19,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the period. 38.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2020, it had approximately 2,100 properties in 47 states under management, which are primarily owned by the Managed Equity REITs.

