Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Charter Communications, Inc. Reduced by KeyCorp (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) – Research analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Charter Communications in a report issued on Friday, January 15th. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel now expects that the company will earn $4.02 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $4.22. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $771.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Charter Communications’ Q2 2021 earnings at $4.83 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $6.01 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $19.71 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $63.22 EPS.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Several other analysts have also weighed in on CHTR. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $650.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $735.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $655.44.

CHTR opened at $633.27 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.57 billion, a PE ratio of 49.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $648.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $616.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Charter Communications has a 12-month low of $345.67 and a 12-month high of $681.71.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.87. Charter Communications had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The business had revenue of $12.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHTR. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 253.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 692,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,538,000 after buying an additional 497,048 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 184.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 517,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,152,000 after buying an additional 335,558 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Charter Communications in the third quarter worth about $167,494,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Charter Communications in the third quarter worth about $157,053,000. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in Charter Communications by 391.3% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 313,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,843,000 after purchasing an additional 249,835 shares during the period. 70.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Christopher L. Winfrey sold 58,254 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $595.89, for a total value of $34,712,976.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,881,855.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard R. Dykhouse sold 7,927 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.34, for a total transaction of $5,012,559.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,953,667.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,860 shares of company stock valued at $45,482,701 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

Featured Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.