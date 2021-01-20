Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited Issued By Raymond James (NYSE:AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) – Research analysts at Raymond James decreased their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.95. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.78 EPS.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The mining company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $980.61 million for the quarter. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 21.54% and a return on equity of 7.22%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AEM. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays cut shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.00.

AEM stock opened at $68.49 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.92 and its 200 day moving average is $75.15. The stock has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 0.63. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 1-year low of $31.00 and a 1-year high of $89.23.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AEM. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the third quarter worth approximately $64,269,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 31.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,343,945 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $214,119,000 after purchasing an additional 801,403 shares during the last quarter. Sprott Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 101.1% in the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 941,094 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $73,241,000 after purchasing an additional 473,171 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the third quarter worth approximately $14,982,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 10.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,960,385 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $152,760,000 after purchasing an additional 183,309 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

