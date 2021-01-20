PVH Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:PVH)

PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors bought 2,101 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 951% compared to the average volume of 200 call options.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PVH. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of PVH from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of PVH from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of PVH from $62.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of PVH from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of PVH from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. PVH has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.14.

Shares of PVH stock opened at $97.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.97. PVH has a 1 year low of $28.40 and a 1 year high of $108.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $96.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.26. The stock has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 2.33.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The textile maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. PVH had a negative net margin of 14.99% and a positive return on equity of 0.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that PVH will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michael A. Shaffer sold 29,240 shares of PVH stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.61, for a total transaction of $2,590,956.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David F. Kozel sold 5,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.46, for a total transaction of $472,376.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 454,181 shares of company stock worth $41,467,269 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PVH. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of PVH by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,562,654 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $507,536,000 after purchasing an additional 514,263 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in PVH by 73.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,989 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 12,323 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in PVH in the 2nd quarter valued at $676,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of PVH by 112.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 724 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PVH during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. 96.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, outerwear, luggage products, swimwear, swim products, handbags, accessories, footwear, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, bath products, cosmetics, furnishings, small leather goods, accessories, and other products.

