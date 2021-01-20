PureTech Health (LON:PRTC) Given “Buy” Rating at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of PureTech Health (LON:PRTC) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a GBX 475 ($6.21) target price on the stock.

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 490 ($6.40) price target on shares of PureTech Health in a research report on Monday.

Shares of PRTC opened at GBX 383 ($5.00) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02. PureTech Health has a 1 year low of GBX 198.50 ($2.59) and a 1 year high of GBX 447.66 ($5.85). The stock has a market cap of £1.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 362.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 292.15.

PureTech Health plc, a clinical-stage biopharma company, focuses on developing medicines for diseases caused by dysfunctions in the nervous, gastrointestinal, and immune systems. The company is developing a microbiome immune system drug-discovery platform and drug candidates for immune-mediated diseases; and products to induce weight loss and enhance glycaemic control through an orally administered capsule.

