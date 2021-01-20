PumaPay 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $43,713.00 (PMA)

PumaPay (CURRENCY:PMA) traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 19th. PumaPay has a market capitalization of $5.18 million and approximately $43,713.00 worth of PumaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PumaPay has traded down 20.3% against the US dollar. One PumaPay token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.59 or 0.00058084 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $194.21 or 0.00547818 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00005602 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0852 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.11 or 0.00042624 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,391.30 or 0.03924506 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002821 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00013124 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00015882 BTC.

PumaPay Token Profile

PumaPay (PMA) is a token. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2018. PumaPay’s total supply is 78,042,956,829 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,831,422,231 tokens. The Reddit community for PumaPay is /r/PumaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PumaPay’s official Twitter account is @PumaPay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PumaPay is blog.pumapay.io . PumaPay’s official website is pumapay.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PumaPay's open-source Pull Payment Protocol is a comprehensive blockchain solution which offers robust payment mechanisms far more credible, efficient, flexible, cost-effective, and scalable than current implementations (credit cards). Unlike today's payment methods, which include credit cards and virtual coins like Bitcoin, the Pull Payment Protocol was designed from the ground up specifically to overcome existing hurdles and offers a set of tools developed to facilitate onboarding processes for both businesses and individuals. “

Buying and Selling PumaPay

PumaPay can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PumaPay directly using US dollars.

