PTON Hits Market Cap of $379,652.56 (PTON)

PTON (CURRENCY:PTON) traded 39.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 20th. During the last seven days, PTON has traded 20.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PTON coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PTON has a total market capitalization of $379,652.56 and $155.00 worth of PTON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.57 or 0.00057391 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $175.11 or 0.00513636 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00005510 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.08 or 0.00041310 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002934 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,297.42 or 0.03805526 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002934 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00013463 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00016123 BTC.

PTON Profile

PTON (PTON) is a coin. PTON’s total supply is 23,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,950,794,349 coins. PTON’s official Twitter account is @foresting_io . The official message board for PTON is blog.naver.com/forestingnetwork . PTON’s official website is foresting.io . The Reddit community for PTON is /r/ForestingHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “‘FORESTING' or 'FORESTING Platform' is a blockchain-based social media platform that deviates from the distribution system of traditional social media platforms. It provides a fair value distribution system for users who are the true owners of the platform. Users deliver contents through blockchain technologies and contribute to the platform in a variety of forms. “

PTON Coin Trading

PTON can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PTON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PTON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PTON using one of the exchanges listed above.

