Prudential Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBIP) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $11.82

Prudential Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBIP)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.82 and traded as low as $11.80. Prudential Bancorp shares last traded at $11.80, with a volume of 11,390 shares.

Separately, TheStreet raised Prudential Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd.

Get Prudential Bancorp alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $95.57 million, a PE ratio of 10.63 and a beta of -0.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.82.

Prudential Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBIP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The savings and loans company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.21 million during the quarter. Prudential Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 18.99%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 7th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 4th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Prudential Bancorp by 559.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,525 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 8,928 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Prudential Bancorp by 3.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 32,012 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Prudential Bancorp by 3.1% during the third quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 128,900 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Prudential Bancorp by 3.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 140,665 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 4,160 shares during the last quarter. 37.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Prudential Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBIP)

Prudential Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Prudential Bank that provides various banking products or services. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and certificates of deposit accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises single-family residential mortgage loans, construction and land development loans, non-residential or commercial real estate mortgage loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, and commercial business loans, as well as consumer loans, such as loans secured by deposit accounts and unsecured personal loans.

Featured Article: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.