Prudential Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBIP) Short Interest Up 16.3% in December

Prudential Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBIP) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 67,100 shares, an increase of 16.3% from the December 15th total of 57,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.3 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Prudential Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Prudential Bancorp by 559.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,525 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 8,928 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Prudential Bancorp by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 32,012 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Prudential Bancorp by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 128,900 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Prudential Bancorp by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 140,665 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares during the last quarter. 37.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Prudential Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd.

PBIP traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.80. 11,390 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,895. Prudential Bancorp has a one year low of $9.53 and a one year high of $18.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.57 million, a P/E ratio of 10.63 and a beta of -0.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.82.

Prudential Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBIP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The savings and loans company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Prudential Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 18.99%. The business had revenue of $6.21 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 21st. Investors of record on Monday, December 7th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 4th.

About Prudential Bancorp

Prudential Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Prudential Bank that provides various banking products or services. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and certificates of deposit accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises single-family residential mortgage loans, construction and land development loans, non-residential or commercial real estate mortgage loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, and commercial business loans, as well as consumer loans, such as loans secured by deposit accounts and unsecured personal loans.

