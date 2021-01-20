ProVise Management Group LLC Sells 86 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

ProVise Management Group LLC cut its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,860 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ORLY. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,268.9% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 208,736 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $96,244,000 after acquiring an additional 193,487 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 141.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 185,831 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,796,000 after acquiring an additional 108,918 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 91.5% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 118,470 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,046,000 after acquiring an additional 56,604 shares during the last quarter. Stamina Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the third quarter worth about $25,359,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 197.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 73,494 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,887,000 after acquiring an additional 48,788 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

ORLY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $573.00 target price for the company. Wedbush lowered their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $490.00 to $460.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $481.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $480.14.

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $463.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.98. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $251.51 and a 52 week high of $496.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $458.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $455.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $7.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.73. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 373.35% and a net margin of 14.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.08 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 23.13 EPS for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, October 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 20,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.56, for a total transaction of $9,011,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 107,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,391,946.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 200 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.34, for a total value of $90,468.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

About O'Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

