ProVise Management Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

ProVise Management Group LLC decreased its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 640 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $1,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welltower in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 121.7% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welltower in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 75.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welltower in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WELL opened at $61.00 on Wednesday. Welltower Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.27 and a twelve month high of $89.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.04). Welltower had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 8.64%. On average, analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WELL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Welltower from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Welltower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Welltower from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Welltower from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Welltower from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Welltower presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.31.

In related news, Director Philip L. Hawkins bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.94 per share, with a total value of $105,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,627.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

