ProVise Management Group LLC Lowers Position in Apyx Medical Co. (NASDAQ:APYX)

ProVise Management Group LLC decreased its position in Apyx Medical Co. (NASDAQ:APYX) by 30.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,100 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Apyx Medical were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millrace Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apyx Medical in the third quarter valued at about $254,000. Archon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apyx Medical by 0.8% in the third quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,502,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,785,000 after acquiring an additional 19,195 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Apyx Medical by 57.9% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 558,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after acquiring an additional 204,900 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Apyx Medical in the third quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apyx Medical by 6.8% in the third quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 484,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after acquiring an additional 30,948 shares in the last quarter. 52.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apyx Medical alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apyx Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday.

APYX stock opened at $10.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $348.41 million, a P/E ratio of -21.63 and a beta of 0.72. Apyx Medical Co. has a 52 week low of $2.81 and a 52 week high of $10.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.02. The company has a current ratio of 7.05, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.73 million. Apyx Medical had a negative net margin of 64.16% and a negative return on equity of 24.21%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Apyx Medical Co. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

About Apyx Medical

Apyx Medical Corporation, a energy technology company, manufactures and sells medical devices in the cosmetic and surgical markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Advanced Energy and Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM). The company develops J-Plasma, a patented plasma-based surgical product for cutting, coagulation, and ablation of soft tissue.

See Also: What are the most popular ETFs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apyx Medical Co. (NASDAQ:APYX).

Receive News & Ratings for Apyx Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apyx Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.