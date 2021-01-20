ProVise Management Group LLC Has $17.13 Million Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

ProVise Management Group LLC increased its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,781 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 2.0% of ProVise Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $17,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tatro Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3.3% in the third quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 0.9% during the third quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,132 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 1.9% during the third quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 2,690 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 1.2% during the third quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,154 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lipe & Dalton increased its stake in Microsoft by 0.6% during the third quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 8,578 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $216.44 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $132.52 and a twelve month high of $232.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.97, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $217.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $212.97.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The company had revenue of $37.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.67 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

Several research firms have weighed in on MSFT. UBS Group set a $243.00 target price on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price (up previously from $235.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $249.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.71.

In other Microsoft news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total value of $44,516,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 778,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,264,952.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total value of $6,372,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 189,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,162,865.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 334,500 shares of company stock valued at $74,142,240 over the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

