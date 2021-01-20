ProVise Management Group LLC Has $1.74 Million Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

ProVise Management Group LLC increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 197.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLT. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,753,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 47.6% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000.

Shares of TLT stock opened at $152.31 on Wednesday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $138.77 and a 12 month high of $179.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $155.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.11.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

