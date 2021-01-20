ProVise Management Group LLC Has $1.27 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:MGC)

ProVise Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:MGC) by 215.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,525 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,503 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MGC. FMR LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 37,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,722 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.0% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 385,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,258,000 after acquiring an additional 14,888 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $134.64 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mega Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $77.64 and a 52 week high of $135.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $132.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.39.

