ProVise Management Group LLC Buys 3,969 Shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN)

ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) by 17.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,101 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 3,969 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,258 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,231 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BBN opened at $25.79 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.03. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a 12 month low of $18.55 and a 12 month high of $27.49.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.117 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.44%.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.

