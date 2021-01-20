ProVise Management Group LLC Acquires 428 Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 34.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,072,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $957,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823,668 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,209,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,205,000 after acquiring an additional 21,366 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 536,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,602,000 after acquiring an additional 32,442 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 517,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,037,000 after acquiring an additional 16,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis bought a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $67,730,000. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF alerts:

Shares of IBB opened at $164.83 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $155.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.45. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a twelve month low of $92.15 and a twelve month high of $164.96.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

See Also: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.