Provident Wealth Management LLC Sells 313 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Provident Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 313 shares during the quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Palladiem LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $590,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 47,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after buying an additional 1,929 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 7.4% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 30,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 2,067 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SPHD traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $38.89. 35,869 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 823,138. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.11. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $25.38 and a 52 week high of $44.08.

Recommended Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.