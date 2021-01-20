Provident Wealth Management LLC Has $905,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Provident Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) by 89.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,651 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Provident Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Provident Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 6 Meridian boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 12,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 23.9% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 5,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,922,941 shares. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.97.

