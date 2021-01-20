Provident Wealth Management LLC Has $2.18 Million Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Provident Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF comprises 2.5% of Provident Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Provident Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 85.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $74,000.

Shares of IWR traded up $0.61 on Wednesday, hitting $71.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,262,016. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.32. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.03 and a fifty-two week high of $71.68.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

