Provident Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Provident Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,859 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,208 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF makes up 14.1% of Provident Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Provident Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF were worth $12,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHX. Buffington Mohr McNeal grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 321,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,261,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 2,013,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,089,000 after buying an additional 63,841 shares in the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $212,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 213,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,461,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHX traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.67. 9,743 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 973,944. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $52.05 and a 52 week high of $92.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $90.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.72.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

