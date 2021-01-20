Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) Trading 6.6% Higher

Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) traded up 6.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $183.14 and last traded at $179.68. 567,650 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 19% from the average session volume of 478,623 shares. The stock had previously closed at $168.63.

Separately, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Proto Labs currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.00.

Get Proto Labs alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $160.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.77. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 85.56 and a beta of 1.96.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.27. Proto Labs had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The firm had revenue of $107.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Rainer Gawlick sold 2,000 shares of Proto Labs stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $320,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,201,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRLB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Proto Labs by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,531,000 after purchasing an additional 42,323 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Proto Labs by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Proto Labs in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $169,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Proto Labs in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Proto Labs by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 197,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter.

About Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB)

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography (SL), selective laser sintering (SLS), direct metal laser sintering (DMLS), Multi Jet Fusion (MJF), PolyJet and Carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication, which consists includes quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

See Also: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Proto Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proto Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.