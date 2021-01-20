Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) Receives $104.67 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $104.67.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PRLB. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Benchmark increased their price objective on Proto Labs from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st.

In related news, Director Rainer Gawlick sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $320,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,259 shares in the company, valued at $4,201,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Proto Labs by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. increased its stake in Proto Labs by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 89,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,783,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Proto Labs during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $713,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Proto Labs during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 6,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:PRLB traded up $11.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $179.68. 567,582 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 478,623. The business’s 50 day moving average is $158.26 and its 200-day moving average is $138.62. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.87 and a beta of 1.96. Proto Labs has a 1-year low of $63.19 and a 1-year high of $203.88.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $107.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.50 million. Proto Labs had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Proto Labs will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Proto Labs Company Profile

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography (SL), selective laser sintering (SLS), direct metal laser sintering (DMLS), Multi Jet Fusion (MJF), PolyJet and Carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication, which consists includes quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

